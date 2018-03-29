Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 293 Shares of Coupa (COUP) Stock

Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $13,899.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coupa stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.62. 452,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,655. Coupa has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,514.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.64 million. Coupa had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. equities analysts predict that Coupa will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Coupa in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Coupa in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities cut Coupa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coupa to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 389,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupa

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.

