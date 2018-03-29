Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Receives $45.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.56.

AIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

In other news, EVP Miles Cortez sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $108,395.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $35,217.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,148.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,970 shares of company stock valued at $641,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 376.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 249,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 196,998 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 37.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 345,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE AIV) traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.11. 1,174,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,881. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $6,310.52, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.95%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Aimco, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. It operates through two segments: conventional real estate and affordable real estate.

