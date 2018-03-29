Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 92,093 Shares

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 92,093 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,808.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 70,209 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,846,496.70.

On Thursday, March 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 27,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.91 per share, for a total transaction of $712,525.00.

Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ APPN) traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 353,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,673. Appian Corp has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $43.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Appian by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Appian by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 20,261 shares during the period. Finally, Georgetown University purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

