Appian Corp (APPN) Major Shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel Acquires 100,000 Shares

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $2,574,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 353,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,673. Appian Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Appian to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

