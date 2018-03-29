Apple (AAPL) Given a $190.00 Price Target by UBS Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $190.00 price target by equities researchers at UBS in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.74 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $166.48 on Tuesday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $876,637.25, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Apple by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,003,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,880,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018,790 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,228,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,238,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,509 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 15,559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,436,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Apple by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,449,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Apple by 9,166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,883,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $598,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,842 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

