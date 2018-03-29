Apple (AAPL) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,003,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,880,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,790 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 15,559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,436,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,449,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,363 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Apple by 9,166.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,883,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $598,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Apple by 784,734.3% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,296,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $188,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,884 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at $166.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $854,159.38, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 1 year low of $140.06 and a 1 year high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie set a $188.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

