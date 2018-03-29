Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $3,934.19, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $289.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,800 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,052,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,891,884.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,504 shares of company stock worth $573,262. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,059,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,311,000 after buying an additional 656,597 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,988,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,158,000 after purchasing an additional 507,598 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $70,988,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,941,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 59,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 378,259 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of December 5, 2017, the Company owned 239 hotels, with more than 30,300 guestrooms, diversified across the Hilton and Marriott families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets across 34 states.

