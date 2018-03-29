Aragon Price Tops $2.73 on Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00040144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, EtherDelta, Liqui and HitBTC. Aragon has a market cap of $71.86 million and approximately $274,567.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002685 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00742296 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014572 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00146524 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030953 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,356,214 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to managed these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. “

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

