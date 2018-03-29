Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARLZ. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 41,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 170.42% and a negative net margin of 118.18%. The business had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. research analysts anticipate that Aralez Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) by 159.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,621 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Aralez Pharmaceuticals worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products primarily in cardiovascular disease, pain, and other specialty areas. It offers Yosprala for patients who require aspirin for secondary prevention of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia; Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients; Cambia, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the acute treatment of migraine attacks; Fiorinal and Fiorinal C for the relief of tension type headaches; and Soriatane for the treatment of severe psoriasis and other disorders of keratinization.

