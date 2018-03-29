Aramark (ARMK) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis
Posted by Austin De'Marion on Mar 29th, 2018
Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is one of 103 public companies in the “FOOD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aramark to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Aramark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aramark
|3.65%
|18.68%
|4.07%
|Aramark Competitors
|-115.35%
|-4.12%
|1.18%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Aramark and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aramark
|$14.60 billion
|$373.92 million
|18.12
|Aramark Competitors
|$7.59 billion
|$479.72 million
|18.80
Aramark has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aramark and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aramark
|0
|2
|5
|0
|2.71
|Aramark Competitors
|632
|2743
|2805
|115
|2.38
Aramark presently has a consensus price target of $47.43, indicating a potential upside of 21.77%. As a group, “FOOD” companies have a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than its rivals.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
94.7% of Aramark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Aramark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aramark pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FOOD” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 34.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.
Risk and Volatility
Aramark has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Aramark beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.
About Aramark
Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). FSS North America and FSS International segments include food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping, provided to business, educational and healthcare institutions and in sports, leisure and other facilities. The Uniform segment includes rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniforms and other textile items to clients in a range of industries in the United States, Puerto Rico, Japan and Canada, including manufacturing, transportation, construction, restaurants and hotels, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.
