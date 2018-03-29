Aramark (ARMK) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is one of 103 public companies in the “FOOD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aramark to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.65% 18.68% 4.07% Aramark Competitors -115.35% -4.12% 1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aramark and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $14.60 billion $373.92 million 18.12 Aramark Competitors $7.59 billion $479.72 million 18.80

Aramark has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aramark and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 5 0 2.71 Aramark Competitors 632 2743 2805 115 2.38

Aramark presently has a consensus price target of $47.43, indicating a potential upside of 21.77%. As a group, “FOOD” companies have a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Aramark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Aramark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aramark pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FOOD” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 34.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Aramark has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aramark beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Aramark

Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). FSS North America and FSS International segments include food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping, provided to business, educational and healthcare institutions and in sports, leisure and other facilities. The Uniform segment includes rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniforms and other textile items to clients in a range of industries in the United States, Puerto Rico, Japan and Canada, including manufacturing, transportation, construction, restaurants and hotels, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

