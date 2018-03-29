Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aratana Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7373164999586 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PETX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Aratana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ PETX) traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. 231,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.47, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aratana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. research analysts anticipate that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Steven St sold 19,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $92,380.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,675.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig A. Tooman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,024 shares in the company, valued at $395,376.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

