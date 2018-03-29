General Motors (GM) is Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 3.3% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 681,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,748,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,130,000 after buying an additional 251,273 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 332,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 250,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Goldman Sachs set a $31.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Vetr upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.79 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

In related news, insider Mark L. Reuss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,292,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,510.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Retiree Medical Benefits T. Uaw sold 40,000,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,289,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,694,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors (NYSE GM) opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $48,924.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.31. General Motors had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.59%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

