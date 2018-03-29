Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Position Cut by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Allergan by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,135,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Meury sold 58,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $9,457,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maria Teresa Hilado bought 895 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.39 per share, with a total value of $149,814.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,095 shares of company stock worth $1,258,081 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Allergan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.60 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.02.

Shares of Allergan plc (AGN) opened at $165.65 on Thursday. Allergan plc has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $55,845.66, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.46%.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

