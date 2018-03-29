Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.01

Media coverage about Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arbutus Biopharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.9426691034448 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.85 and a current ratio of 8.85. The company has a market cap of $286.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.02. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 796.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/arbutus-biopharma-abus-receives-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-01.html.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.