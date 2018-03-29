Arcade Token (ARC) Price Hits $4.30 on Major Exchanges

Arcade Token (CURRENCY:ARC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Arcade Token has traded up 64.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcade Token token can now be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcade Token has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Arcade Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arcade Token alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000647 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Arcade Token Token Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Arcade Token’s total supply is 1,473,267 tokens. Arcade Token’s official website is arcade.city. Arcade Token’s official Twitter account is @ArcadeCityHall.

Arcade Token Token Trading

Arcade Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Arcade Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcade Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcade Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcade Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcade Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.