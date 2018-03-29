Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Releases Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $896.88 million for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 29.32%.

Shares of Arcos Dorados (ARCO) traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,911. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,846.88, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 859,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 602,826 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $17,935,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,545,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 467,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is a McDonald’s franchisee. The Company operates or franchises over 2,140 McDonald’s-branded restaurants. It divides its operations into four geographical divisions: Brazil; the Caribbean division, consisting of Aruba, Colombia, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States Virgin Islands of Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, and Venezuela; the North Latin America division (NOLAD), consisting of Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama, and the South Latin America division (SLAD), consisting of Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

