Arista Networks (ANET) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) dropped 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $252.55 and last traded at $253.70. Approximately 1,399,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,307,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.70.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Vetr raised Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $327.46 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,742.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $467.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.82 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.39, for a total value of $1,476,890.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,401. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.58, for a total value of $471,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,235. 28.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $130,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

