Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $217.17 million and $1.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00029571 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia, COSS and Cryptomate. During the last week, Ark has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085300 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001255 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000915 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 132,807,666 coins and its circulating supply is 101,557,666 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with other (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Upbit, Binance, Bit-Z, Bittrex, COSS, OKEx, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

