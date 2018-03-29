AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.80 ($9.63) price objective by Goldman Sachs in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s current price.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS set a €7.00 ($8.64) target price on shares of AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America set a €7.45 ($9.20) target price on shares of AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €7.40 ($9.14) target price on shares of AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Baader Bank set a €7.30 ($9.01) target price on shares of AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.50 ($9.26) target price on shares of AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €7.36 ($9.08).

Shares of AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 (ETR:AT1) opened at €6.25 ($7.72) on Thursday. AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 has a twelve month low of €4.10 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of €6.75 ($8.33).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/aroundtown-eo-01-at1-given-a-7-80-price-target-at-goldman-sachs.html.

Receive News & Ratings for AROUNDTOWN EO-01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AROUNDTOWN EO-01 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.