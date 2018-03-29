ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of ARRIS International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ARRIS International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ARRIS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.22.

Get ARRIS International alerts:

Shares of ARRIS International stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. 553,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,644. ARRIS International has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4,947.73, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that ARRIS International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARRIS International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Philip Charles Baldock sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $128,722.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,242.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,505.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $241,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in ARRIS International in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in ARRIS International in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in ARRIS International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARRIS International in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ARRIS International in the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/arris-international-arrs-now-covered-by-barclays-updated.html.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for ARRIS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRIS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.