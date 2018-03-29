Artilium (ARTA) PT Raised to GBX 20

Artilium (LON:ARTA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at FinnCap from GBX 18 ($0.25) to GBX 20 ($0.28) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ARTA stock opened at GBX 15 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.87 and a P/E ratio of -1,500.00. Artilium has a 1 year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 15 ($0.21).

Artilium Company Profile

Artilium plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of telecommunication software and solutions. The Company’s segments include Artilium, United Telecom and Comsys. The Company’s Artilium provides mobile telecommunications software to network operators and enablers. Its core product is ARTA Mobile Applications Platform, which enables network operators to open networks to third party developers and launch new services, which feature elements from the telecoms and Web environments.

