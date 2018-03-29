Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Technology Inc. is a recognized expert and leading provider of award-winning assett optimization software and services. AspenTech’s integrated aspenONE solutions enable manufacturers to reduce costs, increase capacity, and optimize operational performance end-to-end throughout the engineering, plant operations, and supply chain management processes, resulting in millions of dollars in cost savings. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZPN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.40. The company has a market cap of $5,746.48, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%. The company had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 26,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $2,059,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,171,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 8,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $626,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,308 shares of company stock worth $3,929,379 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

