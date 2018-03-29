Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,038,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,003,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,893 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,115,000 after acquiring an additional 325,653 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,267,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,367,000 after purchasing an additional 417,770 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.73.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) opened at $144.48 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.40 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $108,543.96, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.27%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

