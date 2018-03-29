AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 5,800 ($80.13) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,800 ($66.32) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($69.08) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 5,600 ($77.37) to GBX 5,700 ($78.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,224.70 ($72.18).

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) opened at GBX 4,897 ($67.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61,660.00 and a PE ratio of 2,914.88. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 4,260 ($58.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,520 ($76.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 133.60 ($1.85) per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $68.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley bought 415 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,846 ($66.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,110.90 ($27,785.16).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

