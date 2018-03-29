Asure Software (ASUR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Asure Software earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.9637143027378 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 75,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

Several research analysts have commented on ASUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Asure Software from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $20.00 target price on Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

