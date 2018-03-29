At Home Group (HOME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. At Home Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $293.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. At Home Group updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.27 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.18-1.24 EPS.

NYSE:HOME traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.04. 877,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.06. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,850.41, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.65.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Judd T. Nystrom sold 29,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $943,875.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 26,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $807,743.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,683.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,504 shares of company stock worth $22,241,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in At Home Group stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.21% of At Home Group worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group, Inc is a home decor superstore. The Company is focused on providing a range of assortment of products for any room, in any style, for any budget. As of July 30, 2016, the Company offered over 50,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) throughout its stores. As of July 30, 2016, the Company’s store base is consisted of 115 format stores across 29 states and 65 markets, averaging approximately 120,000 square feet per store.

