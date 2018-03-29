ATBCoin (ATB) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002891 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, YoBit and TOPBTC. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,550.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $770.84 or 0.10260500 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023207 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.01958180 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00147452 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015791 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002367 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007952 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 53,153,377 coins and its circulating supply is 41,176,577 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATB coin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency designed to solve some of the most pressing issues in the current crypto landscape, such as scalability, energency efficiency and more. ATB coin features some of the most recent technologies in the blockchain space such as the SegWit update and Lightning Network making it more efficient, flexible, and agile. ATB coin comes with an array of lightweight and user-friendly wallets—for desktop, iOS, Android, and web.”

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, HitBTC, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is not presently possible to buy ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

