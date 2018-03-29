Barrington Research Lowers Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Price Target to $14.00

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat.com reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Atento’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

“We are reducing our 2018 adjusted EPS forecast to $0.86 from $0.92 on incremental slowing in communications and financial services spending in Brazil.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst commented.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

ATTO stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $598.66, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.09. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.19 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. equities analysts expect that Atento will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atento during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Atento by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 117,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

