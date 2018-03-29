ATMChain Trading 28.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ATM)

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One ATMChain token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta, Mercatox and YoBit. In the last seven days, ATMChain has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. ATMChain has a market cap of $15.12 million and $9,617.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.12 or 0.04689170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001228 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013501 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007284 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015767 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011802 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About ATMChain

ATMChain (CRYPTO:ATM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain. ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev. The official website for ATMChain is www.atmchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Autumcoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling ATMChain

ATMChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase ATMChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATMChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATMChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

