ATMCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $50.06 Million (ATMC)

ATMCoin (CURRENCY:ATMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. One ATMCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.65 or 0.00102876 BTC on exchanges. ATMCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $50.06 million worth of ATMCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATMCoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATMCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00724107 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000658 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013283 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00146141 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00028497 BTC.

About ATMCoin

ATMCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. ATMCoin’s official website is www.atmcoin.com/website/inicio. ATMCoin’s official Twitter account is @atmcoinoficial.

ATMCoin Coin Trading

ATMCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bits Blockchain. It is not currently possible to buy ATMCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATMCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATMCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATMCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATMCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.