Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) VP Suyash Prasad Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) VP Suyash Prasad sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.73. 43,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,448. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $1,044.85, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.09. sell-side analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 154,544 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,086.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 128.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

BOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. HC Wainwright set a $37.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc is an early-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The Company has a portfolio of product candidates, including AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome (Crigler-Najjar); AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT).

