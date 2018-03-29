Augur (REP) Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $26.48 or 0.00375507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, RippleFox and HitBTC. Augur has a total market capitalization of $291.29 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002710 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00745783 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013999 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00146026 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prediction markets are widely considered the best forecasting tool. Augur is an open, global platform where anyone anywhere can create, monitor or trade in prediction markets about any topic. Think of it as an “Early Warning System'' with the most accurate event forecasts, a potential “Google Search”, “Bloomberg Terminal” or “Reuters Terminal” for crowdsourced event forecasts. The system plans to use the “Wisdom of Crowds'' (“collective intelligence'') via market incentives, “Long Tail'' dynamics and blockchain technology to securely generate a more accurate, robust and unfiltered array of dynamic event forecasts than any alternative can match. Augur is decentralized, self-regulating, pseudonymous and autonomous. It offers the promise of markets without exposure to counterparty risk, principal-agent problems or central points of control, failure or censorship. No person is ever in direct control of someone else’s funds or in a position to single-handedly threaten the system’s integrity. The software is comprised of smart contracts perpetually deployed on a blockchain network, which enables applications deployed to be immune to local outages while benefiting from the entire community's security. All interactions with markets are communicated as database transactions between unique accounts powered by immutable software instructions. “

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, RippleFox, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Bittrex, IDEX, Radar Relay, LiteBit.eu, Gatehub, BX Thailand, Mercatox, Exrates, Liqui, Kraken, Poloniex, Mr. Exchange, Gatecoin, ChaoEX, Abucoins, Upbit, BigONE, Cobinhood and Qryptos. It is not possible to buy Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

