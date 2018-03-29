Aurora DAO (AURA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26,956.00

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. Aurora DAO has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $26,956.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora DAO has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Aurora DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002631 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00707305 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000635 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013405 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00147347 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00180212 BTC.

Aurora DAO Profile

Aurora DAO’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,907,520 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aurora DAO’s official message board is medium.com/aurora-dao. Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora DAO’s official website is auroradao.com.

Buying and Selling Aurora DAO

Aurora DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Aurora DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora DAO must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

