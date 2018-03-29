Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (AVGO) Insider Kirsten M. Spears Sells 5,000 Shares

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.86, for a total transaction of $1,249,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kirsten M. Spears also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. alerts:

On Monday, March 19th, Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,798 shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $700,311.42.

On Friday, March 2nd, Kirsten M. Spears sold 199 shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total transaction of $48,532.12.

Avago Technologies General IP (NASDAQ:AVGO) traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $237.32. 979,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,421. Avago Technologies General IP has a twelve month low of $208.44 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $100,375.47, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Avago Technologies General IP will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (AVGO) Insider Kirsten M. Spears Sells 5,000 Shares” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/avago-technologies-general-ip-singapore-pte-ltd-avgo-insider-kirsten-m-spears-sells-5000-shares.html.

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Company Profile

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.