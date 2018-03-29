AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $8.95 Per Share

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.95 for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) opened at $164.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22,183.66, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $152.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $555.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 8.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 3,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

