AvatarCoin (AV) Market Cap Hits $0.00

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. AvatarCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvatarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AvatarCoin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00130746 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00021072 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000554 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001484 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About AvatarCoin

AvatarCoin (CRYPTO:AV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2016.

AvatarCoin Coin Trading

AvatarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase AvatarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvatarCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AvatarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

