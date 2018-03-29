Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avid Bioservices earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.6255613150682 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDMO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,592. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.43.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million. analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, formerly Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in providing contract manufacturing services for third party customers on a fee-for-service basis while also supporting its internal drug development efforts. The Company delivers pharmaceutical products through its contract manufacturing business and through licensing its development-stage immunotherapy products.

