Aviva (AV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.46) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 603 ($8.33) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Aviva to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 636 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 567.76 ($7.84).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of Aviva (LON:AV) opened at GBX 497.80 ($6.88) on Monday. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 482.20 ($6.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($7.60). The firm has a market cap of $20,910.00 and a PE ratio of 1,464.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $8.40.

In other Aviva news, insider Patricia Cross bought 2,704 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 508 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £13,736.32 ($18,978.06). Insiders bought a total of 2,821 shares of company stock worth $1,433,767 in the last ninety days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aviva (AV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/aviva-av-earns-buy-rating-from-deutsche-bank.html.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.