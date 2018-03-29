AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.10 by Citigroup

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €24.10 ($29.75) price objective by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.30 ($37.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($36.05) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs set a €25.50 ($31.48) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America set a €29.00 ($35.80) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €29.70 ($36.67) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.40 ($33.83).

AXA (EPA:CS) opened at €22.80 ($28.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55,280.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($27.32) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($34.19).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. The Company’s segments include Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Asset Management , Banking and Holding companies. The Life & Savings segment’s products include a range of investment and savings products, as well as Protection and Health products.

