Axa Increases Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

AXA increased its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. AXA’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,243,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,596,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,979,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,394,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,349,000 after buying an additional 564,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Apache by 1,199.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 549,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after acquiring an additional 507,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group set a $32.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. UBS started coverage on Apache in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apache from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $14,296.66, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Apache had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s production segments include: the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

