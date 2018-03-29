41,306 Shares in Ally Financial (ALLY) Acquired by Axa

AXA bought a new position in Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,730 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 497,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 161,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11,399.71, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $29.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/axa-invests-1-20-million-in-ally-financial-ally-stock-updated.html.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.