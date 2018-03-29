Axa Lowers Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AXA cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. AXA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,403,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,953,000 after buying an additional 221,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,719,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,080,000 after buying an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,756,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,857,000 after buying an additional 641,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 251,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,802,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,166,000 after purchasing an additional 139,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ HBAN) traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. 1,012,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,407,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,457.88, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Axa Lowers Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/axa-sells-23900-shares-of-huntington-bancshares-incorporated-hban-updated.html.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.