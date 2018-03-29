Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Axalta Coating Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.7407436106936 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,360.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Michael A. Cash sold 64,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $2,115,025.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,605.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael F. Finn sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $57,727.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,688 shares of company stock worth $19,020,157 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

