Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,360.90, a PE ratio of 232.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 235,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $7,211,069.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,985,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael F. Finn sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $57,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,688 shares of company stock worth $19,020,157 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

