B. Riley Analysts Give Finish Line (FINL) a $13.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Finish Line’s FY2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $14.00 price target on shares of Finish Line and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finish Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Finish Line in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Finish Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Finish Line from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Finish Line presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Get Finish Line alerts:

Shares of Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) opened at $13.89 on Monday. Finish Line has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $557.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Finish Line’s payout ratio is currently -164.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINL. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Finish Line by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,760,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Finish Line during the 4th quarter worth $4,108,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Finish Line during the 4th quarter worth $3,223,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Finish Line by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 356,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 198,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Finish Line by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 189,916 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/b-riley-analysts-give-finish-line-finl-a-13-00-price-target.html.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Finish Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finish Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.