B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Amyris in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amyris’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of AMRS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 328,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.48, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.38. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $80.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.14 million. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 262.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Amyris by 228.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Amyris by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 104,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amyris by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 221,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Melo sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $50,431.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,244.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

