B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (FSNN)

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l in a report issued on Monday. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

FSNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fusion Telecommunications Int'l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Telecommunications Int'l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l (FSNN) traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.65. Fusion Telecommunications Int'l has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.42.

In other news, Director Marvin S. Rosen acquired 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,633,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,157,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 258,527 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 915,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 415,437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l during the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l during the third quarter valued at $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l Company Profile

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc is a United States-based provider of integrated cloud solutions, including cloud voice, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications to businesses, and voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)-based voice services to carriers.

