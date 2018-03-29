Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $73,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 84,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE UNP) opened at $130.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $102,322.75, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $101.06 and a 1 year high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

