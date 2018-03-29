Baker Hughes, a GE (BHGE) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

News stories about Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baker Hughes, a GE earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7123158781008 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Baker Hughes a GE alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHGE. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. UBS raised shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.03 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.74.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $27.77. 6,875,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $12,339.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.83. Baker Hughes, a GE has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $43.27.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes, a GE had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Baker Hughes, a GE will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Baker Hughes, a GE (BHGE) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/baker-hughes-a-ge-bhge-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes a GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes a GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.