Baldwin & Lyons (BWINA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News headlines about Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ:BWINA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baldwin & Lyons earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.501329886518 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, TheStreet raised Baldwin & Lyons from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Baldwin & Lyons alerts:

Shares of Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ:BWINA) opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.23, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.43. Baldwin & Lyons has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $26.95.

Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ:BWINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Baldwin & Lyons had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $108.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Baldwin & Lyons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Baldwin & Lyons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/baldwin-lyons-bwina-receives-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-12.html.

About Baldwin & Lyons

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc is a specialty property-casualty insurer providing liability coverage for large and medium-sized trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as coverage for trucking industry independent contractors. Through its divisions and subsidiaries, the Company engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance, including a limited assumption of risks as a reinsurer of other companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Baldwin & Lyons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baldwin & Lyons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.